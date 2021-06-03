Exchange in Geneva – Parmlin and Cassis meet with US President Biden – News

Exchange in Geneva – Parmelin and Cassis meet with US President Biden – News – SRF
Federal President Guy Parmelin and Secretary of State Ignacio Cassis will meet with US President Joe Biden in Geneva on June 16.
On the same day, the first meeting between Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin took place.
Parmlin tweeted Thursday evening “I’m looking forward to the exchange!” Moreover: “Switzerland and the United States enjoy close and diverse relations. My colleague Ignacio Cassis and I will be able to build on that in a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden in the context of the US-Russia summit in Geneva.”
Next week, Biden’s first trip abroad will take him to the Group of Seven (June 11-13) summit in Great Britain and to the NATO summit (June 14) in Belgium. A high-level meeting between the United States and the European Union is scheduled to take place in Brussels on the same day. Then the US president travels to Geneva, where he wants to address the strained relationship between the United States and Russia.
Biden openly criticizes Russia
For a long time, Putin left it open whether he would accept Biden’s invitation to an in-person meeting, but then agreed on May 25. The Kremlin said the goal was to develop Russian-US relations.
Biden is a critic of Russia and has already described Putin as a “murderer”. The United States imposed sanctions on Russian politicians on suspicion of meddling in the US presidential election last year, and the US government regularly criticizes Russian interference in the Ukraine conflict.
