El Niño weather phenomenon – floods kill 220 people in Tanzania and Kenya – News

Persistent heavy rains in East Africa have killed 155 people and destroyed more than 10,000 homes in Tanzania alone since January.
Kenya has also been badly affected, according to the government, with at least 70 deaths reported so far.
Heavy rain is expected again this weekend in Nairobi, Kenya.
The El Niño weather phenomenon introduced the rainy season in East Africa, which began at the end of March. Even in areas that rarely see rain, there was constant rain.
Floods in Tanzania
Many farmers were affected because their animals drowned and their fields were flooded. The government said that about 200,000 people were affected by the storms in Tanzania.
In Kenya, the Nairobi area was affected
The greater Nairobi area is one of the severely affected areas. Floods and landslides occurred in some densely populated slums. Tens of thousands were forced to flee the floods, roads were destroyed and bridges were submerged.
In Mathare, a slum in Nairobi, displaced residents found primary accommodation in schools. However, schools in Kenya are scheduled to open on Monday after the Easter break.
Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.
Close
Always well informed!
Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. more
Push notifications are short notifications that appear on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. If you click on a note, you will be taken to the corresponding article. You can deactivate these communications at any time. less
Push notifications
activation
I have already hidden this notification about browser notifications activation several times. Do you want to hide this notification permanently or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?
Hide
Hide
Remember later
Remember later
Scroll left
Scroll to the right
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* First Name *} {* Last Name *} {* Email Address *} {* Display Name *} {* Mobile *} {* City Address *}
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* First Name *} {* Last Name *} {* Email Address *} {* Display Name *} {* Mobile *} {* City Address *}
{*/socialRegistrationForm *}