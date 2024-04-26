April 26, 2024

El Niño weather phenomenon – floods kill 220 people in Tanzania and Kenya – News

Esmond Barker April 26, 2024 5 min read
El Niño weather phenomenon – floods kill 220 people in Tanzania and Kenya – News – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. News

  2. international

  3. Current article

Contents

  • Persistent heavy rains in East Africa have killed 155 people and destroyed more than 10,000 homes in Tanzania alone since January.
  • Kenya has also been badly affected, according to the government, with at least 70 deaths reported so far.
  • Heavy rain is expected again this weekend in Nairobi, Kenya.

The El Niño weather phenomenon introduced the rainy season in East Africa, which began at the end of March. Even in areas that rarely see rain, there was constant rain.

Floods in Tanzania

Many farmers were affected because their animals drowned and their fields were flooded. The government said that about 200,000 people were affected by the storms in Tanzania.

In Kenya, the Nairobi area was affected

The greater Nairobi area is one of the severely affected areas. Floods and landslides occurred in some densely populated slums. Tens of thousands were forced to flee the floods, roads were destroyed and bridges were submerged.

In Mathare, a slum in Nairobi, displaced residents found primary accommodation in schools. However, schools in Kenya are scheduled to open on Monday after the Easter break.


SRF News 4, April 25, 2024, 7:00pm;


  1. News

  2. international

  3. Current article

Always well informed!

Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Always well informed!

Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. more

Push notifications are short notifications that appear on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. If you click on a note, you will be taken to the corresponding article. You can deactivate these communications at any time. less

I have already hidden this notification about browser notifications activation several times. Do you want to hide this notification permanently or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  Conservatives punished after Australian opposition wins election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Train Travel in Europe – Train Delays and Cancellations: Who Pays the Extra Costs? – Espresso cash register

April 26, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Pedro Sanchez is considering resigning after filing a complaint against his wife

April 25, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Extreme heat warning in Thailand and the Philippines

April 24, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

4 min read

Booked: Lufthansa Allegries Business Class to Canada

April 26, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Moderators don't recognize Liz Truss

April 26, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Dirty Deals – Refugee deal between Great Britain and Rwanda

April 26, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

“Time seems to cure long Covid.”

April 26, 2024 Faye Stephens