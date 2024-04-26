El Niño weather phenomenon – floods kill 220 people in Tanzania and Kenya – News

Persistent heavy rains in East Africa have killed 155 people and destroyed more than 10,000 homes in Tanzania alone since January.

Kenya has also been badly affected, according to the government, with at least 70 deaths reported so far.

Heavy rain is expected again this weekend in Nairobi, Kenya.

The El Niño weather phenomenon introduced the rainy season in East Africa, which began at the end of March. Even in areas that rarely see rain, there was constant rain.

Floods in Tanzania

legend: Incessant rains have paralyzed the Gangwani area of ​​Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Keystone/Diego Mengibar

legend: In Tanzania alone, 200,000 people were affected by rains and floods.

Keystone/Diego Mengibar



Many farmers were affected because their animals drowned and their fields were flooded. The government said that about 200,000 people were affected by the storms in Tanzania.

In Kenya, the Nairobi area was affected

The greater Nairobi area is one of the severely affected areas. Floods and landslides occurred in some densely populated slums. Tens of thousands were forced to flee the floods, roads were destroyed and bridges were submerged.

In Mathare, a slum in Nairobi, displaced residents found primary accommodation in schools. However, schools in Kenya are scheduled to open on Monday after the Easter break.



