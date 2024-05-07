Pro-Palestinian student protests also reached Zurich

– Pro-Palestine protests reach the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich – police begin the evacuation Students occupied the main hall at ETH Zurich on Tuesday. A few dozen students sat on the floor in the entrance hall shortly before lunch.

Students in the main hall of ETH. Photo: Urs Judas

At 11:30 am, a number of students left the lecture halls at the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich and staged a sit-in. Bandar newspaper reported “20 minutes”. According to reporters at the site, the demonstrators chanted: “We are all children of Gaza.”

A few dozen students sat on the floor at ETH just before noon. Photo: Urs Judas

“Students for Palestine” group he writes on InstagramThat the main hall of ETH was busy. In an Instagram post, the group chants: “There is no technology for genocide. No cooperation with Israel.” Compared to what happened in Lausanne, where several hundred people demonstrated, the protest in Zurich was relatively small. Only about 80 people protested at the ETH. ETH Zurich confirmed the occupation to this newspaper. They are in contact with the police.

The police begin the evacuation

Later in the afternoon, city police arrived at the site accompanied by several vehicles. A spokeswoman for this newspaper said that the protesters were forced to leave ETH. The university filed a trespassing claim. The police ask the students to cooperate and follow instructions.

While the organizer subsequently broke up the sit-in, about 30 people initially resisted the police’s request. City police began the evacuation operation around 1:30 p.m.

City police move a protester from the building. Photo: Urs Judas

The group “Students for Palestine” calls on ETH to take a clear stance against the “ongoing genocide” in Gaza, prevent “censorship against students and lecturers” and boycott Israeli institutions that support the Israeli government and army. It also demands that any cooperation with Israeli institutions be transparent.

Students chant: “No technology for genocide!” Video: zvg

Protests also broke out in Geneva and Lausanne

In French-speaking Switzerland, universities continue to be occupied by pro-Palestinian activists. On Tuesday afternoon, students at the Federal Institute of Technology of Lausanne (EPFL) occupied a building on their campus out of “solidarity with the Palestinian people,” they wrote. In a message distributed via Telegram, the occupiers wrote that they “will not allow the institution to be silenced,” but rather demanded “an end to censorship in the EPFL.”

The background to the comment is that EPFL imposed sanctions on the student group “Polyquity” last week. The group had invited Paula Salwan Daher, who is considered a radical feminist and pro-Palestinian activist, to attend a conference. According to EPFL leadership, the woman “made highly biased statements about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the conference without addressing the context of the conflict.” The occupiers at the EPFL are now demanding the same thing as their colleagues at the University of Lausanne: “an academic boycott, an end to censorship at the EPFL, a ceasefire in the Middle East, a resumption of funding for UNRWA and an end to the occupation and apartheid.” “.

In parallel with the universities in Lausanne, the entrance hall of the Postal University of Geneva, the building of the Faculty of Law, has also remained occupied since Tuesday afternoon. In Geneva, activists also demanded in a letter to the university’s rector “a clear statement on the genocide in Gaza and the necessity of an immediate ceasefire as well as the immediate end of contacts between the University of Geneva and Israeli universities.”

