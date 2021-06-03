Asylum policy – Denmark wants to set up asylum centers abroad – News

The Danish parliament on Thursday passed a law making asylum centers in other countries possible.

This allows the authorities to airlift asylum seekers to third countries where they have to wait for their applications to be processed in Denmark.

The bill came from the ruling Social Democratic Party and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The motion was passed in Parliament with the help of the liberal Venstre party. The newspaper “Jyllands-Posten” reported that the government has so far held talks with Rwanda, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt. Concrete agreements for the construction of reception camps have not yet been concluded. Finster imposed that corresponding contracts with states must be approved by Parliament.

Legend: The legislative proposal passed by Parliament comes from the government led by Social Democrat Mette Frederiksen.

Keystone



A person receiving an asylum application cannot count on coming to Denmark. It is planned that the person concerned will remain in the country or be transferred to a UN refugee camp.

The UNHCR had previously criticized the plans. “Transferring asylum and refugee protection procedures to another country outside Europe is not a responsible and sustainable solution – and it goes against the principles underlying international refugee cooperation,” said Henrik, representative of the Nordic and Baltic states. Nordentoft.



