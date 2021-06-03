Asylum policy – Denmark wants to set up asylum centers abroad – News – SRF
Jump to content
News
international
current article
Content
The Danish parliament on Thursday passed a law making asylum centers in other countries possible.
This allows the authorities to airlift asylum seekers to third countries where they have to wait for their applications to be processed in Denmark.
The bill came from the ruling Social Democratic Party and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
The motion was passed in Parliament with the help of the liberal Venstre party. The newspaper “Jyllands-Posten” reported that the government has so far held talks with Rwanda, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt. Concrete agreements for the construction of reception camps have not yet been concluded. Finster imposed that corresponding contracts with states must be approved by Parliament.
A person receiving an asylum application cannot count on coming to Denmark. It is planned that the person concerned will remain in the country or be transferred to a UN refugee camp.
The UNHCR had previously criticized the plans. “Transferring asylum and refugee protection procedures to another country outside Europe is not a responsible and sustainable solution – and it goes against the principles underlying international refugee cooperation,” said Henrik, representative of the Nordic and Baltic states. Nordentoft.
Echo Time, 30.05.2021, 6 p.m.; dap/rhea; widb
News
international
current article
Always well informed!
Receive all the news directly via the browser and stay informed.
Close
Always well informed!
Receive all the news directly via the browser and stay informed. More
Push notifications are brief messages on your screen with the most important messages – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. If you click on one of the notes, you will go to the corresponding article. You can deactivate these notifications at any time. Less
push notifications
activation
I have already hidden this notification about activating browser notifications several times. Want to permanently hide this notification or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?
Hide
Hide
remember later
remember later
Most Read Articles
Scroll left
Scroll to the right
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
Show more
Show more