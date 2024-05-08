There is no meeting between Harry and Charles – experts explain the reasons

Prince Harry’s return to England has been the subject of much speculation for weeks.Photo: AP/Ben Stansall

the Royal family

Prince Harry returns to the United Kingdom. For the anniversary of the Invictus Games, Harry returns to his old home, although he usually cites security concerns as the reason he cannot be in Great Britain more often.

There could have been many reasons why Harry had come to London. King Charles III and Harry’s sister-in-law and Princess Kate are both suffering from cancer, with at least Charles reportedly visiting Harry briefly in February.

But now it’s clear: there will be no meeting with his father on Harry’s final trip to London. A spokesman for the Duke of Sussex officially confirmed this. Royal experts are now analyzing the situation.

Royal Family: Experts see ‘disdain’ from Harry

Harry arrived in the UK on Tuesday. The Duke of Sussex wants to attend a mass there to mark the anniversary of the Invictus Games. The first ever Veterans Games were held in London in 2014, and this year the competitions themselves and the foundation behind them celebrate their 10th anniversary.

The question of whether Harry will take advantage of the opportunity to meet the King has preoccupied the British press and royal fans for weeks. A spokesperson for Harry has now commented on this. as “daily MailHe writes and says in a statement:

In response to numerous media inquiries and ongoing speculation about whether the Duke will meet his father while in the UK this week: Unfortunately this will not be possible due to the King’s busy schedule. See also China has not reported any new domestic cases of Govt-19 for the first time since July as the delta outbreak continues.

The statement continued that Harry “of course understands his father’s agenda and other priorities.” The prince also hopes to be able to meet his father soon.

Royal experts agree that the fact that Charles will not welcome Harry is a clear sign. “Whatever the regulatory hurdles, this will be viewed as a snub.”Richard Fitzwilliams is sure of it, according to the Daily Mail.

“This is a huge snub,” said Michael Cole, a former royal correspondent for the BBC. “The fact that the king will not meet his youngest son, Prince Harry, even though the two men are only two miles apart tomorrow afternoon, is an indication.” About how deep the gap really is.”

Experts agree that Charles’s decision not to meet Harry is a clear reference to the Duke of Sussex.

Expert: Harry feels the consequences

Cole is sure that Harry is not welcome at court right now. He believes that “Harry will see it for what it is: the clearest possible indication of the pain he has caused.” His bitter conclusion:

“Action has consequences, but they are rarely as clear as they are here.”

The expert believes that even the Duke of Sussex may now understand the message behind it.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops in the end and whether Charles does not have time to meet Harry.

While nothing is known about a meeting between Harry and his brother William or Kate, it is still possible that Harry will meet members of the royal family upon his return. British media are speculating that Zara Tindall and Harry’s cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, could attend the anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games. However, this has not been officially confirmed either.