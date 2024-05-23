May 24, 2024

Buckingham Palace announces: Cancellation of all royal family appointments

British royal family

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not be attending any appointments at the moment.
Buckingham Palace announced, in an official statement, that it will postpone all upcoming appointments for King Charles, Prince William, and other members of the royal family in the coming weeks. But this is not due to the health of the King or Princess Kate.

On Wednesday evening, May 22, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that caused an uproar. All Royal Family appointments will be postponed in the coming weeks. But this advertisement has nothing to do with health King Charles or Princess Kate To do, but with political developments in the United Kingdom.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak He announced in a press conference on Wednesday that the British people will elect a new parliament on the fourth of next July.

King Charles and Queen Camilla apologize for the changes in plans

“Following the Prime Minister’s statement this afternoon calling for a general election, the Royal Family will – in accordance with normal procedure – postpone engagements that detract from or detract from interest.” Election campaign “It can be distracting.”This came in a statement reported by several British media outlets. King Charles also apologized Queen Camilla To everyone affected by these scheduling changes. The King met with Prime Minister Sunak to request the dissolution of Parliament, and no further meetings are planned at this time.

Royal calendar includes King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William Princess Kate and Princess Kate have no other appointments at the moment. Appearance of the royal couple and Prince William The 80th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth will take place on June 5-6 as planned. Moreover, according to British Daily Mail Suppose so Important festive events such as Trooping the Colour, Order of the Garter, Holyrood Week and Royal Ascot can go ahead as planned. (vitamin)

