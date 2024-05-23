Buckingham Palace announces: Cancellation of all royal family appointments

British royal family
Updated May 23, 2024 at 1:24 p.m
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not be attending any appointments at the moment.
© Image Alliance / empics / Yue Mok
Buckingham Palace announced, in an official statement, that it will postpone all upcoming appointments for King Charles, Prince William, and other members of the royal family in the coming weeks. But this is not due to the health of the King or Princess Kate.
On Wednesday evening, May 22, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that caused an uproar. All Royal Family appointments will be postponed in the coming weeks.

King Charles and Queen Camilla apologize for the changes in plans
“Following the Prime Minister’s statement this afternoon calling for a general election, the Royal Family will – in accordance with normal procedure – postpone engagements that detract from or detract from interest.” Election campaign “It can be distracting.”This came in a statement reported by several British media outlets. King Charles also apologized

