June 17, 2024

Hardware Analyzer: Speccy 1.33.75 supports more hardware sensors

Gilbert Cox June 16, 2024 1 min read

The free Windows system utility Speccy has received an updated device library in the new version 1.33.75. Thus, the corresponding new sensors and devices are better identified in order to obtain more detailed information and statistics for components such as CPU, motherboard, RAM, graphics cards and more.

In addition, with the Speccy update in version 1.33.75, minor improvements have been implemented, especially to the user interface, and the development team has also made minor bug fixes. Users can find detailed information about modifications at Official release notes Read slowly. The most important changes are as follows:

the changes:
  • Updated hardware detection library
  • Improved licensing support
  • Minor improvements to the GUI
  • Minor bug fixes

Speccy 1.33.75 – Release Notes

The Hardware Analysis tool shows the installed computer components

Speccy is a free program for Windows that displays a lot of information about the installed hardware and operating system. Primarily, detailed information about the hardware components of the computer system is provided. These include, among others, manufacturer, model, clock frequencies and temperatures. It holds more information Official Website The project is ready.

Download on ComputerBase

Speccy 1.33.75 for Windows can be downloaded as usual directly below this message from the ComputerBase download area.

Downloads

  • Spacey

    3.7 stars

    Speccy displays information about the installed hardware and operating system.

