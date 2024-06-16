Hardware Analyzer: Speccy 1.33.75 supports more hardware sensors

The free Windows system utility Speccy has received an updated device library in the new version 1.33.75. Thus, the corresponding new sensors and devices are better identified in order to obtain more detailed information and statistics for components such as CPU, motherboard, RAM, graphics cards and more.
In addition, with the Speccy update in version 1.33.75, minor improvements have been implemented, especially to the user interface, and the development team has also made minor bug fixes. Users can find detailed information about modifications at Official release notes Read slowly. The most important changes are as follows:
Speccy 1.33.75 – Release Notes
The Hardware Analysis tool shows the installed computer components
Speccy is a free program for Windows that displays a lot of information about the installed hardware and operating system. Primarily, detailed information about the hardware components of the computer system is provided. These include, among others, manufacturer, model, clock frequencies and temperatures. It holds more information Official Website The project is ready.
Download on ComputerBase
Speccy 1.33.75 for Windows can be downloaded as usual directly below this message from the ComputerBase download area.
Downloads
-
3.7 stars
Speccy displays information about the installed hardware and operating system.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”
More Stories
Now “almost live!” – SHOCK2 Week starts on 24.2024.289 – SHOCK2
Helldivers 2: Is there a story mode coming? Developers take a stand!
Apple Has New AI Features By Euronews