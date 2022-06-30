Blackouts currently in progress on July 1, 2022: run out of power? That’s behind it

In Piding, power was cut to the Urwies area in the evening hours on Thursday. Other areas in the region have also been affected by the unrest. You can read all the information about the power outage in Piding, which has been around since 30 June 2022 and how you can prepare optimally here on news.de

Power outage and maintenance in Baiding currently

On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes per year. For example, failure is not the rule in Piding in Bavaria, but it can always happen temporarily. According to the report of the portal Störsauskunft.de, Piding currently has 28 errors for which the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH is responsible. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the area will find detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following bugs are currently available in Piding on July 1, 2022

Site turmoil since then predicted proven Klingerweg, Urwies, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM Ahornstrasse, Pidingerau, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM Birkenstrasse, Bidingrau, Biding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM Mauthauser Strasse, Mauthausen, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM There is no information Stoisbergstrasse, Mauthausen, Biding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM Hockerfeld, Mauthausen, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM Bahnhofstrasse, Mauthausen, Biding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM There is no information Ganghoferstrasse, Mauthausen, Biding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM There is no information Saalachstrasse, Piding, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM Untersbergstrasse, Mauthausen, Biding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM Berchtesgadener Strasse, Piding, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM Carossastrasse, Piding, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM Hirschloe, Beding, Bedding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM There is no information Am Gänslehen, Piding, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM There is no information Lattenbergstrasse, Piding, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM meadow lish, peding, peding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM There is no information Högler Strasse, Kleinhögl, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM There is no information Innerbergweg, Piding, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM Högler Strasse, Six Högl, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM There is no information Högler Strasse, Kleinhögl, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM There is no information Lindenstrasse, Pidingerau, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM There is no information Lena-Christ-Strasse, Piding, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM Carossastrasse, Piding, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM Auenstrasse, Pidingerau, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM Gaisbergstrasse, Mauthausen, Biding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM B 20, Biding, Biding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM 01/07/2022, 01:20 AM Sudetenstrasse, Mauthausen, Biding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM There is no information Berchtesgadener Strasse, Piding, Piding 30/6/2022 at 9:32 PM There is no information

(Last update: 07/01/2022 01:24)

Reporting a power outage in Piding: How to contact your carrier

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you will find the contact details of your contact person on Bayernwerk Netz.

Have you also noticed a disturbance in your home?

If you find problems with your power supply, this can have several reasons. However, there are some actions that you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a major defect at all, in most cases the circuit fuse has been blown for protection reasons only. So, first check your fuse box to see if the fuse has blown there. If this is the case, disconnect all consumers that may be causing this from the mains and then turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, then there is a high probability of damage to the power line in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends far beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power provider.

Frequency of supply interruptions

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, so statistically German families have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

