On her UK leg of the Eras tour: Taylor Swift rents an expensive country house in the Cotswolds

Taylor Swift will reportedly be staying in a luxury country house in the Cotswolds during the British leg of her Eras tour. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is also expected to move in.

Taylor Swift, 34, is not sleeping on the tour bus during her Eras tour. It appears that the “Fortnight” singer has now rented a luxury cottage in the Cotswolds for her concerts in Great Britain. According to the British newspaper The SunThe house is worth around £3.3 million. Her boyfriend Travis Kelce (34) has to move into the cabin with her.

Taylor Swift has been on the Eras Tour since March 2023, and the European leg of the tour began on May 11. The UK tour begins on 7 June in Edinburgh and ends ten dates later on 23 June in London. It then goes to Dublin, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Vienna before the pop star performs five more concerts in London from August 15 to 20.

Taylor Swift loves country life

“Taylor wants somewhere she can recover from touring, and the countryside is the perfect place,” an insider was quoted as saying by The Sun. “She loves wearing sequins on stage, but she’s really at home in muddy boots outdoors.”

So perfect place. According to the newspaper, the country house is located a stone’s throw from the exclusive private members’ club Soho Farmhouse near Chipping Norton – about two hours’ drive from London.

Close history with Great Britain

Taylor Swift should feel at home in Great Britain anyway. Due to her six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn (33), the singer has spent a lot of time in and around London in recent years, and is said to have owned or rented a property in the Primrose Hill area for a long time. . She has also had relationships with singer Harry Styles (30), DJ Calvin Harris (40), actor Tom Hiddleston (43), and musician Matty Healy (35), all of whom are also British.







Swift also sings about the British capital in many songs, such as “London Boy” from her 2019 album “Lover” or “So Long, London” from “Tortured Poets Oath” (2024).