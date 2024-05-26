On her UK leg of the Eras tour: Taylor Swift rents an expensive country house in the Cotswolds

Taylor Swift will reportedly be staying in a luxury country house in the Cotswolds during the British leg of her Eras tour. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is also expected to move in.
Taylor Swift, 34, is not sleeping on the tour bus during her Eras tour. It appears that the “Fortnight” singer has now rented a luxury cottage in the Cotswolds for her concerts in Great Britain. According to the British newspaper The SunThe house is worth around £3.3 million. Her boyfriend Travis Kelce (34) has to move into the cabin with her.
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”
More Stories
Buckingham Palace announces: Cancellation of all royal family appointments
Great Britain: The Cult Box Anniversary: The Centenary of the Red Telephone Box – Entertainment
Visit to England: Prince Harry rejected Charles