GP Canada Technical Upgrades: Sauber removes wings

Monte Carlo and Montreal have two things in common: slow curves and restrictions. Otherwise the two paths are fundamentally different. In Monte Carlo, cars briefly exceeded the speed limit of 290 km/h. Montreal has four places where speeds reach 300 km/h or more.

This has an effect on the wings. If you don’t already have a grand piano in your collection suitable for Montreal, you can upgrade it for the Canadian Grand Prix. Red Bull, Aston Martin, Toro Rosso, Sauber and Haas have added the Montreal edition to their wings’ arsenal.

Red Bull and Mercedes have enlarged the air inlets to ventilate the front brakes. With six braking points on 2G idle, the track on the Ile de Notre Dame is one of the toughest tests for braking.



Mercedes has almost completely eliminated annoying understeer in slow corners with the new wing.

Mercedes upgrades are better than expected

For Mercedes it was about more. The new front wing is now available in three versions. At Monte Carlo, George Russell still owned it exclusively. The new design feature was limited only to the Monte Carlo. The road is very slow. “We could see the effects, but they didn’t translate into a lap time,” says technical director James Allison.

Montreal provided further clarification. Especially since the fairing, the position of the lower wishbones and the handlebar have now been adapted to the new wing. With George Russell’s pole position and first podium finish, expectations were finally exceeded. The real advantage will only be seen in Barcelona, ​​Spielberg and Silverstone.

Not only does the wing have a different geometry than its predecessor, it also bends more specifically under load. This improves balance in fast corners. Incidentally, the old wing with the minimal bridge as a flap replacement has been entered into the museum and will never be excavated again.



Before the race, Sauber upgraded to more downforce and therefore accepted a pit lane start.

Clean poker with a new suite

Sauber was also hoping that the development work would finally bear fruit. A new family of rear wings was introduced in the Monte Carlo. The pavilion now stands on a strut only, but has also received a new shape and revised end panels. High-speed version updated in Montreal.

After qualifying, they switched back to the version with more downforce. A specification change resulted in starting from the pit lane. Since Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou were going to start much later anyway, the disadvantage was limited. However, even with the larger wing there was no progress in the race. Sauber is still waiting for the first points.

Here’s an overview of Montreal’s upgrades:

Red Bull

Rear wing: New flap shape to achieve more downforce with the same flow stability.

FRONT BRAKE VENTILATION: Enlarged outlet to improve brake cooling specifically for Montreal.

Mercedes

Front suspension: New cladding on the lower wishbones and guide rod to adapt to the new front wing.

FRONT BRAKE VENTILATION: Enlarged intake to improve brake cooling specifically for Montreal.

Aston Martin

Beam Wing: The two elements are bent differently.

Williams

Front suspension: shorter guide rod.

Rear suspension: New tow bar allows greater freedom of height adjustment. Weight is also saved.

Toro Rosso

Front wing: The first wing is shorter and reduces downforce on the front axle. Specific adaptation to high-speed lanes in Montreal.

Rear wing: The wing has a different shape and position. It is a further development of the previous model.

Cleaning

Rear wing: larger main blade and smaller flap to adapt to track characteristics.

Beam wing: Adaptation to the new rear wing.

Haas

Front wing: Low pitch flaps.

