Election in Great Britain: Conservatives face devastating defeat

British Conservatives are facing a “catastrophic defeat” in the general election, according to opinion polls.
Prime Minister’s British Conservatives Rishi Sunak according to three new polls, is facing a serious setback General Elections in Great Britain 4th of July.
Keir Starmer’s Labor Party is likely to win the vote clearly, according to polls released on Saturday evening. The Sunday Telegraph For example, a study published by the opinion research firm Savanda states that: labor 46 percent comes The Tories 21 percent will come.
According to studies in The Sunday Times (Servation) and In the observer (Opinion), today’s resistance is likely to reach 40 percent.
The Conservative Party’s lowest ever number of seats in a British general election
Because of the “first-past-the-post” electoral system in Great Britain, the Conservatives are threatened with a more significant defeat in actual seat distribution than the percentage figures indicate.
According to the Service Institute, today’s ruling party could win 72 of the 650 seats in the lower house — the lowest in its nearly 200-year history. Chris Hopkins, head of policy research at Survation, said: “Our research suggests that this vote is nothing short of electoral doom for the Conservative Party.”
