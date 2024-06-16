Election in Great Britain: Conservatives face devastating defeat

British Conservatives are facing a “catastrophic defeat” in the general election, according to opinion polls.

Prime Minister’s British Conservatives Rishi Sunak according to three new polls, is facing a serious setback General Elections in Great Britain 4th of July.

Keir Starmer’s Labor Party is likely to win the vote clearly, according to polls released on Saturday evening. The Sunday Telegraph For example, a study published by the opinion research firm Savanda states that: labor 46 percent comes The Tories 21 percent will come.

According to studies in The Sunday Times (Servation) and In the observer (Opinion), today’s resistance is likely to reach 40 percent.

The Conservative Party’s lowest ever number of seats in a British general election

Because of the “first-past-the-post” electoral system in Great Britain, the Conservatives are threatened with a more significant defeat in actual seat distribution than the percentage figures indicate.