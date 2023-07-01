Italy: This is a scratch off of the Colosseum in Rome

Italy This is the Colosseum scratch off in Rome A man has scratched a wall in the famous Colosseum in Rome. The alleged perpetrator is a fitness instructor from Bristol, England. published Jul 1, 2023 at 7:34 am

The man who scratched a wall at the Colosseum is 27 years old and resides in England.

The police tracked him down in Bulgaria.

The alleged perpetrator regrets his actions – but faces jail time.

A video showing a tourist like him Scratching a wall in the Colosseum in RomeWhich caused a protest in Italy. The Italian Carabinieri tracked down the man.

Identified with Evan D. (27) By “Daily Mail” with girlfriend Hayley B. (33). The couple were in the Italian capital as part of a three-week trip to Europe, and were tracked down by police in Bulgaria on Friday after they were identified through surveillance footage and hotel records. The alleged perpetrator is therefore a Bulgarian citizen in Bristol, England He runs a fitness center.

“shows sincere remorse”

Roberto Martina of the Italian police told the British newspaper: “Colleagues spoke to the man and he apologized and expressed his deep remorse for what he had done.” Call dr. to the police after finding out his phone number through the British tourist hotel and leaving him a message to communicate with the authorities. “Of course he was concerned about the legal consequences that had been explained to him,” Martina continued.

We have informed him that a report will be sent to his address in the UK and that the matter will go to court, likely early next year. We also told him that he can make a personal apology to the court there,” says Major. At the moment, no investigation will be conducted against Dr.’s girlfriend.

An American tourist filmed the crime

“The crime upset the man very much,” says Martina. The alleged perpetrator repeatedly apologized for this. “I think he was worried about the consequences of his actions. We explained to him that he could face between two and five years in prison and a fine of up to 15,000 euros,” he added.

The film was shot by American tourist Ryan L.D., and used a key to scratch the words “Evan and Hayley 2023” into the historic build. When L. confronted the culprit, D. smiled.