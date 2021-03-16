Iraq grants citizens from 30 countries entry visas upon arrival

March 16, 2021

The Iraqi government provided the March 15 visa on arrival to citizens of several countries. This step marks a profound change in Iraqi visa policy.

Citizens of the United States, United Kingdom, European Union countries, Russia, China and other countries can now obtain an entry visa when entering Iraq through airports, land or sea borders. The Iraqi government said in a Press release.

The measure aims to stimulate the Iraqi economy. To this end, Iraq has added all permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to the list. Citizens of economic powers Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland can obtain a visa on arrival. The government said that Iraq wanted to “encourage investment and support job creation.” He said in a tweet.

Almost all foreigners must apply for an Iraqi visa before entering the country. This rule continues to apply to countries not included in the list of exceptions, including countries in the Middle East. The new policy will also make it easier for many international journalists to cover Iraqi news.

The federal government of Iraq does not control visa regulations for the entire country. The Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq is implementing its visa regime. Citizens of the United States, the European Union, Turkey, and Iran Several other countries According to the Kurdistan Regional Government, entry into the Kurdistan region is possible without a prior visa. This policy has been around for several years.