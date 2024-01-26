UK premiere in London: Julia Roberts dazzles in a pink miniskirt

Julia Roberts impresses with her elegant outfits. Photo: Imago/Doug Peters





Actress Julia Roberts (56 years old) appeared at the premiere of her new film “Leave The World Behind” in London, in a pink jacket and a tight miniskirt of the same color. Despite the low temperatures in the British capital, it seems that the Hollywood star decided not to wear tights. But Roberts couldn't see the cold: As usual, she greeted fans in front of Mayfair's Curzon Cinema, beaming from ear to ear, according to media reports, and then turned to the other guests.