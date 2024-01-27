Taylor Swift hit the charts with the song “1989”.

Taylor Swift has made waves in the global charts with her new album '1989 (Taylor's Version)'. In England, The Long Player is now the best-selling record of the year so far.

Taylor Swift (33) re-released album “1989 (Taylor Version)”, which was released worldwide on October 27, not only reached the top of the official German album charts. In England the new admission to Swifts The iconic long player was originally released in 2014 According to “official charts” It became the best-selling album release of the year. 184,000 units of the “1989 (Taylor Edition)” have been sold since the start of sales.

In England, Taylor Swift is hot on the heels of Madonna's record

When Swift originally released “1989” in 2014, only 90,000 units of the record were sold. “1989 (Taylor's Version)” also sold more units than the other nine albums that were in the top 10 of last week's charts in England combined. Fans also received 62,000 vinyl records of the long-time player.

With her No. 1 spot on the English charts, superstar Swift is anything but Madonna (65) On his heels. In the UK, the 33-year-old singer has eleven number-one albums to date, so she could tie Madonna with the next number-one spot on the UK album charts which is highly unlikely. She has so far achieved twelve senior positions in the UK during her impressive career.

Taylor Swift is also topping the UK singles charts

“1989 (Taylor Version)” also includes five previously unreleased recordings that were very well received by fans and listeners. This is the track “Is It Over Now?” It reached number one in the British singles charts, while “Now That We Don't Talk” came straight to number two, and the provocatively titled song “Slut!” He settled in fifth place.

Taylor Swift is going from strength to strength this year. In addition to her famous “The Eras” tour, Bloomberg magazine recently announced that the singer is the fourth music billionaire of all time. According to the BBC However, Swift's fellow musicians Rihanna (35), Beyoncé (42) and husband Jay-Z (53) have not been able to achieve their billionaire status exclusively through income generated from music. Instead, those mentioned also earn their money through other business areas such as fashion, beauty products or music players – in addition to income from the sale of records, live broadcasts and concerts.

