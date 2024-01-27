Defamation trial: Prince Harry must pay nearly £50,000

The legal dispute over an opinion article has ended expensively for Prince Harry: the court has awarded him a fine of almost 50 thousand pounds. The background is an article about security precautions for inactive ownership.
Prince Harry, 39, has been ordered to pay nearly £50,000 in compensation as part of an ongoing libel case against the Mail on Sunday. This was reported by The Independent and others.
