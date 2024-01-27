Defamation trial: Prince Harry must pay nearly £50,000

The legal dispute over an opinion article has ended expensively for Prince Harry: the court has awarded him a fine of almost 50 thousand pounds. The background is an article about security precautions for inactive ownership.

Prince Harry, 39, has been ordered to pay nearly £50,000 in compensation as part of an ongoing libel case against the Mail on Sunday. This was reported by The Independent and others.

Harry had filed a lawsuit against publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over an article that talked about the legal dispute over security arrangements for the inactive property in Britain. The prince felt his reputation was damaged by the opinion piece.

However, the court found the publisher right and ordered Harry to pay the rival side's legal fees of £48,447, equivalent to more than €56,000. The article is an opinion piece from February 2022 about the government's decision to withdraw taxpayer-funded police protection for Harry after he moved to the US.

With ongoing action against the UK Home Office, Prince Harry wants to ensure that his family, who now live in the USA, continue to receive police protection when they visit Great Britain.

Prince Harry: Moving shouldn't be a free decision

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan resigned as members of the royal family at the beginning of 2020 and moved to the United States. However, the Duke of Sussex claims that the move was not a free decision. Instead he and his family were expelled from the UK.





