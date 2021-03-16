This is what Michelle Obama wishes for Duchess Megan

A week after Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey aired, Michelle Obama is now commenting on it. Expresses her hopes for the couple.

Michelle Obama appears to be close to the situation Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are currently in. The wife of former US President Barack Obama knows the couple well and gave an interview to the former British “Vogue” actress. She hopes that the dropouts from the royal family will be able to clear up the quarrels with the British royals. The 57-year-old wishes everyone involved that there would be reconciliation.

She said this in an interview with actor Mario Lopez on the US show “Access Hollywood”. More precisely, Michelle Obama formulated her desires for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as follows: “I just pray to God that there will be forgiveness, that there will be clarity, love and resolution at a certain point.”

“There is nothing more important than family.”

After Harry and Meghan’s much-discussed TV interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey, she wished the couple had a degree that would work for both sides in the future. “Because there is nothing more important than family,” stressed Obama, who was the first lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

