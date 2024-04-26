Wimbledon 2025 goal – Boris Becker is no longer insolvent – Culture and Entertainment

April 26, 2024

London (dpa) – Former tennis star Boris Becker took an important step towards normal life, almost two years after the day he was sentenced to prison in Britain. Becker's German lawyer told the German news agency on Thursday that the 56-year-old was no longer insolvent. The British Insolvency Service confirmed to DPA that Baker's insolvency will be lifted on Saturday (April 27). With the discharge of insolvency, all requirements related to this procedure end.

“As a result of an agreement with his insolvency administrators, Boris Becker’s private insolvency, which was opened in 2017, has been lawfully terminated by a decision of the High Court in London yesterday,” said a statement from lawyer Christian Oliver Moser. The court ordered the immediate forgiveness of the remaining debts. This means that “our client is exempt from any further liability arising from the insolvency debts”.

