US Senators demand special regulations for admission of Afghan women

In the past few weeks, the US government has begun issuing special immigrant visas to Afghans who have worked with Americans and bringing them to the United States. The goal is to rescue those affected by the hardline Islamist Taliban movement’s revenge after the withdrawal of US forces and the start of a new life in the United States. However, the scope is limited: according to the US government, a total of about 2,500 people are currently designated for admission to such special visas.