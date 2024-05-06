Arvado is growing and expanding its network in Great Britain

Arvato acquired Avon Cosmetics in Corby in the East Midlands region on 1 May 2024 and now takes over its UK business as a service provider.

By acquiring the location, the Bertelsmann subsidiary will not only strengthen its presence in Great Britain, but A partnership with a cosmetics companyArvato is responsible for the logistics implementation of Avon’s business in Italy from October 2022.

The location at Corby is 50 kilometers east of Birmingham and is considered a first-class logistics location in the so-called “Golden Logistics Triangle” – with excellent transport links to the national motorway and motorway network. According to its own information, Arvado will take over a 31,000 square meter warehouse, 6,000 square meters of office space and 81 employees who used to work for Avon.

The acquisition is part of our global growth strategy. Not only do we want to expand our global presence, we also want to take our previous successful collaboration with Avon to the next level. This includes investing in technology and digitalisation,” explains Tobias Uthman, Arvado’s UK Managing Director.

Hams Hall, Kings Norton, with logistics hubs at East Midlands Gateway Arvado now has a total of four locations in the UK.

