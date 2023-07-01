Podcast idea Prince Harry wanted to interview Putin and Trump about childhood trauma The collaboration between the Sussexes and Spotify recently ended. But Prince Harry is said to have had many ideas – among other things, he wanted to talk to Putin about his childhood. published Jun 24, 2023 at 7:14 am

Prince Harry had podcast ideas. He wanted to talk to Putin and Trump about their childhood traumas. But no one wants to know anything about it. Getty Images It was only recently announced that there would not be a second season of Duchess Meghan’s Spotify podcast ‘Archaetypes’. Instagram / Spotify Podcasts The end was surprising, because the podcast was met with great interest from the public. France Press agency The royal family is said to have signed a deal with the streaming giant worth around 21 million francs. It is not clear whether the end of the deal will affect the financial agreements and what the implications will be. Reuters

In August 2022, Duchess Meghan started the ‘Archaetypes’ podcast on Spotify.

The streaming giant and the royals recently dropped the project together.

Now it’s public that Prince Harry still has many ideas. He wanted to talk to Putin and Trump about their childhood traumas.

Did Prince Harry, 38, want to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, and former US President Donald Trump, 77, about their childhood on a podcast? According to Bloomberg, he reportedly suggested that streaming service Spotify talk to them and other known people about early experiences and their impact on their actions as adults.

US news agency reporter Ashley Karman refers to “people who know the situation” in her June 22 “newsletter”. They asked not to be identified. According to her information, Harry has reportedly spoken to “multiple producers and production houses” about potential podcasts. He received various suggestions, but still preferred to follow his own ideas. One of them was the subject of childhood trauma. The concept: Harry will interview a number of controversial guests including Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump about their formative years and how those experiences have led to the adults they are today. However, this idea seemed to the officials “dubious at best”.

In addition, Harry is said to have suggested podcasts on the topic of parenting and key social issues from climate protection to religion. He would have liked to win Pope Francis (86) as a guest for this. However, Prince Harry’s podcast with Spotify never materialized.

Megan’s podcast recently closed

The 38-year-old and his wife, Duchess Meghan, 41, announced a multi-year partnership between the streaming service and production company Archewell Audio in 2020. The stated goal at the time: “Build community through sharing experiences, stories and values.” Megan’s Models podcast aired in August 2022 and its first season was a success. Two days after its premiere, it went to number one on Spotify’s international charts in the United States, Great Britain, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The show even won a People’s Choice Award for Best Pop Podcast of 2022. The final episode was released in November 2022.

However, there will not be a second season. In mid-June 2023, the streaming service and the Sussexes announced in a joint statement that to end their cooperation“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

With the daily update, you stay up to date on your favorite topics and never miss any more news about current world events.

Receive the most important information directly in your mailbox every day.

(RAT, Spot On) View comments