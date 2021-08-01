Switzerland’s Benchik wins gold in women’s tennis in Tokyo

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic won the women’s singles gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday. Bencic beat Czech Marketa Vondrosova 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 to win her first major title.

Poland upset the United States in its Olympic debut in the 4×400 mixed relay race. The Dominican Republic won the silver and the Americans who competed without Alison Felix took the bronze.

Qatar won its first Olympic title on Saturday when Faris Al-Bakh won the gold medal in the men’s 96kg category. He raised 180 pounds in the snatch and 225 pounds in the jerk, for a total of 402 pounds. Keydomar Vallenilla took second place for Venezuela.

The Fiji women’s rugby team beat Great Britain to take the bronze for a historic victory. The 21-12 victory of the Fijian athletes made the first woman in their country to win Olympic medals.

In swimming, American Caleb Dressel set a world record on Saturday and won his third gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with a 49.45-second victory over the 100-meter butterfly.

American Katie Ledecky wins the gold medal after winning the women’s 800m freestyle final during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on July 31, 2021 at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. (Grace Hollars-USA Today Sports.)

American Katie Ledecky became the first swimmer to win a gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle at three consecutive Olympics. The 24-year-old is looking forward to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

She left Tokyo with a large number of medals – gold in the 800 and 1500 meters and silver in the 400 and 4 x 200 relays.

Ivan Litvinovic won the gold in the men’s trampoline final. The result of the 20-year-old Belarusian was 61.715, while China’s Dong Dong won the silver with a record number of 61.235. New Zealander Dylan Schmidt won the bronze.

Simone Biles makes mental health a topic of discussion at the Tokyo Games Athletes from various sports have spent the past two days standing up to share their struggles while supporting Biles.

On Sunday, American gymnast Simone Biles will not be competing in the finals on the uneven bars and in the vault. Team USA Gymnastics hasn’t said if Biles will compete in the floor exercises and balance beam finals next week.

Biles retired from team and individual competitions earlier this week, saying she has mental health issues and difficulty maneuvering through the air. She posted on Instagram: “I literally can’t tell the top and the bottom.”

The Olympics announced, on Saturday, 21 new cases of the emerging coronavirus in people associated with the Olympic Games, bringing the total number to 246, including 26 athletes.