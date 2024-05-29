Sweden defeats Canada and gets the bronze

Karl Grundstrom (No. 91) scored two goals to help Sweden win the bronze medal at the World Cup of Hockey in Prague against Canada. Keystone

Sweden wins the bronze medal at the World Ice Hockey Championships in Prague. Thanks to three goals in the final ten minutes, the Swedes won the third-place match against Canada 4-2.

no time? Blue Sports sums you up Sweden wins third place game over Canada 4-2 in the World Cup of Hockey.

Carl Grundstrom of the Los Angeles Kings decided the game with his second goal. In the 54th minute, Grundstrom took advantage of the loss of Canadian goalkeeper Jordan Binnington and made the score 3-2. Five seconds before the final siren sounded, Marcus Johansson made it 4-2 with a shot into the empty goal. By the 50th minute, Canada was ahead 2-1.

Sweden won its first World Cup medal since 2018, when it last won gold. Team Canada lost the bronze medal game for the fifth year in a row.

The decisive scene of the game was bittersweet for goalkeeper Binnington, who wanted to free the ball along the boards. However, Grundstrom expected this and quickly scored the winner in a 3-2 win.

The Canadians lacked energy just 22 hours after the dramatic penalty kick in the semi-final against Switzerland. The Canadiens managed just three shots on goal in the first period. But the “Canucks” found themselves in the second division. Dylan Cousins ​​and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored Canada’s goals.

sda