May 30, 2024

Canada is spending C$13.8 billion to replace military training aircraft and vehicles

Jordan Lambert May 30, 2024 1 min read

Canada on Monday announced defense contracts worth about C$13.8 billion ($10.1 billion) for 70 training aircraft and 1,500 trucks to replace the armed forces’ aging fleet.

SkyAlyne Canada, a joint venture between CAE and KF Aerospace, has a 25-year contract worth C$11.2 billion for the aircraft, which will be used for training starting in spring 2029, the Canadian Department of Defense said in a statement.

The contract with SkyAlyne includes classroom instruction, simulator and flight training, and other related services. It replaces contracts with CAE that expire in 2028.

“This special investment will strengthen our capacity to train a sufficient number of qualified aircrew to meet our operational requirements,” the ministry said.

Canada announced an investment of up to C$2.58 billion to purchase and maintain new logistics vehicles for the military.

The logistics vehicle contracts — awarded to a joint venture between General Dynamics Land Systems and Marshall Canada — will provide the military with more than 1,000 light trucks and about 500 heavy trucks and related equipment.

Canada, under pressure from the United States to increase defense spending, pledged billions more to the armed forces in April and said military spending would approach NATO’s target by 2030.

($1 = 1.3693 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and David Lungren in Ottawa; Editing by Chisu Nomiyama)

See also  Canada: UPS employee steals iPhones and more worth €890,000

