May 9, 2024

Researchers simulate a black hole for NASA

Gilbert Cox May 8, 2024 2 min read

The idea of ​​a black hole irreversibly attracting and swallowing everything in its surroundings is quite fascinating. NASA scientists Jeremy Schnittman and Brian Powell also know this. So together they created a simulation showing what it might be like to fall into one of the magnificent celestial bodies.

In the simulation, as reported by the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper, among other things, a camera falls into a supermassive black hole. It has a mass of 4.3 million suns. The diameter of the region in which the celestial body’s gravity acts, the so-called event horizon, is 25 million kilometers.

As the camera approaches the black hole, it reaches nearly the speed of light. Meanwhile, according to the researchers, the black hole bends space-time and thus causes distortions.

“Once the camera crosses the horizon, its destruction by spaghetti is only 12.8 seconds away,” explains scientist Schnittman. From there, it is only 128,000 kilometers away from the singularity.”

According to the astrophysicist, he often receives questions about what it would be like to fall into a black hole. The simulation helps him “connect the mathematics of the theory of relativity to the actual consequences in the real universe.”

The simulation was created on NASA’s Discover computer at the NASA Climate Simulation Center in Maryland, USA. According to the researchers, the computer used 0.3 percent of its performance for five days. According to NASA, the calculation would take more than a decade on a standard laptop.

