Pokémon Go: Toxic Swamp with Shiny Algitt and Timed Research

Posted on by Gilbert Cox

In Pokémon Go, Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global is fast approaching, and to bring the time closer to August 26-27, 2023, the developers at Niantic are quickly throwing in a new Pokémon Go event Toxic Swamp. The event starts on August 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM and ends on August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM. For the first time, you’ll be able to encounter the shiny Algitt, snag some Shiny Pokemon, and complete the free Timed Research for nice rewards. You can find all the known details about Toxic Swamp below in our guide to the event in Pokémon Go.

