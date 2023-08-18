Pokémon Go: Toxic Swamp with Shiny Algitt and Timed Research

In Pokémon Go, Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global is fast approaching, and to bring the time closer to August 26-27, 2023, the developers at Niantic are quickly throwing in a new Pokémon Go event Toxic Swamp. The event starts on August 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM and ends on August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM. For the first time, you’ll be able to encounter the shiny Algitt, snag some Shiny Pokemon, and complete the free Timed Research for nice rewards. You can find all the known details about Toxic Swamp below in our guide to the event in Pokémon Go.

Poisonous Swamp Bonuses in Pokémon Go

Do you still have some Pokemon that you want to evolve? Then take your chances and throw your Poké Balls, because during Toxic Swamp you’ll get twice the amount of Catch Candies if you catch a pocket monster. You’ll also get 1 free Raid Pass per day for the arena photo discs, and Team Go Rocket balloons will pop up near you more often. But is it worth rewarding the candy with the Pokemon that appears more often in Toxic Swamp than in the wild?

Pokemon spawns in Toxic Swamp

Attention: With luck, you can catch all the Pokémon that we mark (+) as shiny. This is especially exciting with Algitt, because you can get a Pokémon in its dazzling form for the first time in Pokémon Go. By the way, meta players are happy to reward candies in dragon spawn like Melza and Dratini.

The following Pokemon appear frequently in the wild: Zubat (+), Bluzuk (+), Tentacle (+), Dratini (+), Antler (+), Gulpuck (+), Pionskora (+), Milza (+), Algitt ( +), Balgoras (+) and eF-eM (+).

Field Research will give you the following Pokémon: Slime (+), Dratini (+), Knacklion (+), Algitt (+), eF-eM (+), and Garstella.

The following Pokémon appear in Pokémon Go raids:

Level 1 raids

Slime (+), Alolan Slime (+), Hisui Baldurvish, Hisui Snipple

Level 3 raids

Level 5 raids

massive raids

Level 1 encryption raids

Crypto-Zubat, Crypto-Hunduster and Crypto-Dusselgurr

Level 3 encryption raids

Crypto Nidoran (m) (+), Crypto Onix, Crypto Sniebel (+)

Toxic Swamp Research Ltd

During the event, you can complete the timed free quest steps to collect the rewards. These include encounters with Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon, including Miniras. The main missions that you have to complete are the raid battles. You must have completed the Timed Research tasks and claimed the rewards before Tuesday 22nd August 2023 at 20:00 (local time). Once you know the steps and rewards in detail, we will expand this guide for you.