Skin rash after eating asparagus? What could be behind it?

An allergic reaction to asparagus is rare but possible. What symptoms indicate this and who are the people who are particularly at risk.

Asparagus season has begun. What many eagerly anticipated poses health risks to others. Allergists and dermatologists warn that vegetables can cause allergic reactions in people with the appropriate predisposition. Symptoms appear on the skin or in the digestive tract.

Asparagus: Highly sought after, but in rare cases also causes allergic reactions

Asparagus is healthy, but it may also cause allergic reactions in sensitive people (glyph). © Eberhard Thonfeld/Imago

Asparagus is very healthy. Because it contains a lot of potassium, vitamins and valuable secondary plant substances. Some, including anthocyanins or carotenoids, are loud Federal Center for Nutrition (BZfE) It is even said to have anti-cancer and anti-bacterial effects. In addition, the stem of the vegetable is low in calories and fat and stimulates digestion and kidney activity thanks to its high fiber and asparagine content.

However, in rare cases, vegetables are not tolerated. Anyone with a severe allergy to nickel should be careful when peeling sticks. Because asparagus has a relatively high percentage of nickel and can lead to such allergic reactions in people with nickel allergies. German pharmacy newspaper (Daz) Warn. Nickel allergy is a contact allergy and is high European Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF) Due to painful skin eczema that occurs hours to days after contact with allergens.

The first signs of contact allergy are:

Itching, burning, or pain in the skin

redness

swelling

Papules

Weeping blisters

Asparagus itself can also be an allergen

In addition, the vegetables themselves also have “allergenic potential.” It is currently unknown what substance in asparagus causes allergies. Because there are no studies yet, as dermatologist Bernhard Homme from the Dermatology Clinic at the University of Düsseldorf explains to Daz. It is also difficult to diagnose an asparagus allergy because the vegetable is usually eaten with other foods and allergy symptoms appear late.

According to the German Association of Allergy and Asthma (DAAB) In rare cases, asparagus can also cause allergic reactions in people who are allergic to birch pollen. In this case, it’s called a cross allergy, also known as a pollen-related food allergy. Those affected react to proteins found in foods similar to those found in pollen. A “cross reaction” occurs with tingling and itching in the mouth or even gastrointestinal problems. Symptoms are usually high Dab then This is especially evident when there is a high pollen count, additional alcohol consumption, stress, or associated inflammation such as gastrointestinal infection.

