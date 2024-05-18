Assassin’s Creed Shadows: This changes the classic theme of the series

In the newly announced Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the old and classic feature of the franchise will be changed. Here we will tell you exactly what happens at the viewing points.

Ubisoft made a big splash this week and officially announced Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Not only will you be transported to feudal Japan for the first time in the long-running series, but another well-known feature of the series will also change more fundamentally: the viewpoints.

The iconic points known from Assassin’s Creed will also return in Shadows, but the way they work will be different from the previous installments. In previous titles, you could move to the highest point of buildings and structures to automatically reveal other parts of the map, with some points of interest automatically selected. After that, players can go directly to these interesting places and have a good time there.

Reverse IGN It’s now been confirmed that everything will work a little differently with Shadows. There are still viewpoints, but they will no longer automatically reveal the card when you reach for them; The usual panorama settings have also been omitted. Instead, you have to actively look around from there, discover interesting places yourself and mark important points yourself; This no longer happens automatically. You can then go to these interesting places yourself and find out for yourself what is going on and what is on offer there. However, climbing a lookout point will still activate a fast travel checkpoint in the game.

The original method made uncovering the map fairly easy, but it’s also repetitive, and there were definitely voices in the community that found the somewhat clumsy climb to viewpoints boring and more of a mandatory task.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is in development for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series