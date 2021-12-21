Shin Megami Tensei V in Digital Foundry Technology Check – Compelling Optics, Disappointing Performance – Ntower

He’s waited so long, on November 12, 2021, it’s time: Shin Megami Tensei V It was finally released for the Nintendo Switch. After Shin Megami Tensei: Lucifer’s Call, which was released in Europe in 2005 for the PlayStation 2, Atlus’ mega-project is the first major new serial title for the home console. Accordingly, the development team tried to exploit the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch hardware. Technical experts in digital foundry Analyze it.

Oliver MacKenzie from the Digital Foundry made graphic design Lots of praise from Shin Megami Tensei V and the elegant character models capture, impressive surroundings or improved lighting compared to other current Atlus games. At the same time, he expresses criticism of other visual elements such as menu design or lip-sync in the English setting. The biggest issues include noticeable pops as well as weak shadows and character animation even from a short distance.

Like many titles on the Nintendo Switch, Shin Megami Tensei V is based on one dynamic precision. A range of 720p to 864p is specified in TV mode and a range of 540p to 720p in handheld mode. Manual mode gives a better visual impression because the target resolution of 720p is reached more often and the visual flaws of the game shown above are not as noticeable on the console screen as on TV.

Under the hood, there are terrifying results: Shin Megami Tensei V never manages to hit the 30fps target. When exploring and combat – that is, most adventures – performance is in the mid to high twenties, but never flat, resulting in a turbulent and faltering picture. During movie scenes, the frame rate falls even in the high 10 range. However, since the address does not depend on a real-time action, it means Disability performance To deal with it, Digital Foundry closes.

