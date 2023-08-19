Control key interrupt Task Manager update

August 19, 2023 –

Accessing processes in the Task Manager can be difficult, especially when the screen is dynamic. The screen can be frozen by simply pressing the control key.

When using Windows’ internal Task Manager, it can be very difficult to call up the context menu for an entry when individual processes are displayed in dynamic order. Microsoft provides a barely documented function by which the screen can freeze temporarily.

like a “sleeping computer” reportsThis week, Windows Program Manager Jen Gentleman revealed on Twitter that the ever-changing order of entries can be frozen by simply clicking the Control key. If processes are sorted according to CPU or memory usage, refresh can be stopped and individual entries can be read at your leisure, and suddenly calling up the context menu is very easy.

The trick with the Control key works according to “Bleeping Computer” in Windows 10 and 11 as well as in Windows 7. (rd)