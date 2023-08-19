Pokémon Crimson and Crimson – DLC news hinted at August 22nd – North Tower

In the form of a giveaway to the press and influencers, which was distributed during the Pokémon World Championships in Japan, The Pokémon Company proposes Announcement of “Zero Treasure”the large extension of Crimson Pokemon And Pokemon Purple, in. World-famous Pokémon fan site Serebii unboxed in video and showcased its contents and inside. The outside is Aug 22 It is specified as a date, which is why the announcement is now supposed to take place next Tuesday. Inside you will find utensils for preparing traditional Japanese food Green tea.

So everything that lies ahead seems to be related to Japanese green tea. This assumption is supported by The next wave of teasers, which was broadcast live today from The Pokémon Company. On the official websites of the Pokémon brand, such as its website or social media channels, you can currently Lots of green See what is roughly in the form of matcha powder. Since then, fans have been at a loss as to what the joke is about. One idea put forward is an alternate version, or evolution, of Fatalitee and Mortipot, two black tea-type Pokemon from the Galar region.

what do you mean? What is The Pokémon Company trying to tell us with its teasers?