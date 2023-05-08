Steam Charts: The strategy giant climbs to the top of the best sellers



Age of Wonders 4 was the second best seller on Steam at launch. (Image: Paradox Interactive)



With the fifth part, Age of Wonders returns to the realm of fantasy. It went down well with fans and critics alike, and Age of Wonders 4 finished at the top of Steam’s best sellers upon launch.

Steam’s top seller: Age of Wonders 4 at No. 2

Age of Wonders has been delighting fans of large-scale strategy games since 1999. Age of Wonders 4 returns to the fantasy setting after its sci-fi outing at Planetfall. The turn-based strategy game was released on May 2, 2023 for PC, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S.

The Age of Wonders 4 launch trailer:

Age of Wonders 4 | launch trailer

Age of Wonders 4 has gotten off to a dreamy start on Steam, and the game from developer Triumph Studios is sitting at the top of the best sellers at launch. AoW is currently 4 in place 2 behind Valve’s longtime game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. (source: steam). User reviews are currently declining 78 percent are positive out of place. The only point of criticism seems to be with some players malfunctions that occur He is.

Age of Wonders 4 Victory Studios

Age of Wonders 4 offers a lot of freedom

On Metacritic, the PC version is the same average rating of 83. (source: Metacritic). The many options that Age of Empires offers are particularly praised. The lavish selection of your characters, the many card preparation options and the free combination of spells from six different schools of magic ensure that no game is like another.

In addition, Age of Wonders manages to remain beginner-friendly despite the great depth and complexity of the game and offers a successful mix of strategy and role-playing games. For age of wonderland 4 is Four DLCs have already been announced It was, first appearing in the third quarter of 2023. Expansions can be purchased individually or with an expansion pass.