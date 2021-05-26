Apple iOS 14.6 brings podcast subscriptions and bug fixes

Shortly before WWDC 21, Apple iOS 14.6 was already available for iPhone users. There are podcast subscriptions and many small improvements for iPhone and iPad.
The basics are in brief
- Apple today, Wednesday, released new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.6 updates.
- Probably the most notable among the innovations is the podcast subscription service.
- Updates primarily prepare devices for future major updates.
Just before WWDC 21 coming in June Currently there is the new version of Apple iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6. The update brings some new features and a whole host of improvements and bug fixes.
Apple iOS 14.6: Podcast Subscription and Audio Improvements
Probably the biggest innovation is the newly introduced subscription model for your podcast app. In the future, full podcasts or individual episodes can be presented here for a fee. Producers may, for example, offer bonus material or ad-free episodes via in-app purchase.
There are also several job updates in the app that aim to improve interactivity.
In the audio area, there is news about the previously announced “Lossles Audio”. This isn’t really available yet, but hardware will be set on it with the update. When will it actually be submitted and whether or not it will be submitted Then it also works with AirPodsRemains to be seen.
AirTags safe tags and bug fixes
Anyone who uses the new Cupertino trackers can now link them to an email address instead of a phone number. This is shown to the person who finds the AirTag.
Last but not least, there’s a whole bunch of bug fixes out there, for example improved Bluetooth connectivity for calls. The “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature should now work properly again.
The bottom line is iOS 14.6 is more ready for another update. This shouldn’t be too long into the future. IOS 15 can already In the future WWDC 21 will be shown in Cupertino.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”