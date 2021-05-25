WhatsApp: Best Messaging Alternatives – CHIP

WhatsApp urges you to acknowledge the new Terms of Use. If you don’t, the features will sooner or later be lost or simply eliminated. We offer the best alternatives to messaging.

WhatsApp has been using new data protection terms since May 15th. Critics are warning of new ways to share data with its parent company, Facebook. WhatsApp denies this and maintains that it is about laying the groundwork for further communication with companies. There should be restrictions on all WhatsApp users who have repeatedly spoken out against accepting the new terms and conditions. The goal is to remove jobs gradually: you will no longer be able to access the chat menu, for example. After a few weeks, users will be almost completely banned from the WhatsApp network.

WhatsApp: Users must agree to the new data protection regulations. A screen shot Sooner or later, users who don’t want to agree to WhatsApp’s new data protection rules will have to look for a free alternative – we’ll show you the best messaging software for Android and iOS.

Signal: the safest messaging software ever?

WhatsApp alternative reference. Photo: chip What could be better Edward Snowden himself Recommend Signal: Messenger is now one of the most secure services in the world. The encryption has been tested many times and found to be strong, messages destroy themselves with just one click and the entire application including the open source protocol. Even WhatsApp learns from Signal: the world’s most popular messaging program also uses Signals to transmit encrypted messages. But since WhatsApp is not open source, you cannot be sure whether the developers have built a vulnerability or not. Plus, getting around via WhatsApp Web is also a common point of attack, even if that is BKA uses it to read WhatsApp messages in real time. pointing to Male in appearance And for iOS We hope you enjoy this show.

Advantages Open source software End-to-end encryption The data is saved locally disadvantage Cell phone number is required There is no transfer of uncompressed images

Download: Signal Messenger

Threema: Another safe alternative to WhatsApp

Threema: a fee-paying messenger from Switzerland. Photo: chip Unlike most messaging services, Threema comes from Europe – more precisely, Switzerland. According to the developer, there are also all messaging software servers, which cost around 4 €, which guarantees security and data protection for messages. Threema is now also completely open source, which means the developers have kept their promise. However, the number of users is likely a Threema flaw: As Telegram, for example, gains more and more users, Threema numbers have stagnated since Facebook acquired WhatsApp, as Messenger became popular for the first time. Threema for both Male in appearance As well as for iOS Available.

Advantages Relatively large distribution in Germany End-to-end encryption disadvantage Download It is not fully open source yet

Telegram: write messages on all platforms

Telegram: Can be used on many platforms. Photo: chip Similar to WhatsApp and Signal, Telegram encrypts its messages with end-to-end encryption so that hackers and curious readers are blocked. Although the service is not completely open source, it has a larger user base than Signal. Telegram also works seamlessly on your computer, smartphone, and tablet, thus it can be used smoothly like WhatsApp. Groups in Telegram can also have hundreds of thousands of users and messages are self-destructing here as well. Messenger for both Male in appearance As well as for iOS We hope you enjoy this show.

Advantages Many users are in Germany Chat robots are expanding the range of functions disadvantage A platform that is increasingly attracting conspiracy theorists and extremist groups Cell phone number is required It is not completely open source

Component: decentralized and encrypted chat

part It is an open source messaging software for the Matrix project that promises an especially high level of data security. Open Network Matrix supports IRC and XMPP conversations, as well as video telephony with end-to-end encryption. With Element (formerly known as Riot.im), you can use Messenger on almost any platform. In the past, registration was entirely possible without an email address or phone number. Now, to use the Matrix main server you have to enter an email to which the activation link will be sent. You can have one-on-one conversations, brainstorm in groups, or open channels all over the Element universe. This way, the files can also be used together in a team. Also practical: in part You can also use bridges to exchange information with other network users, for example Telegram, Mumble or IRC.

Advantages End-to-end encryption Private server possible disadvantage Relatively low distribution The email address is required to register with the Matrix Master Server

TeleGuard: ideal for teachers and students

TeleGuard is completely anonymous and end-to-end encrypted Photo: chip The Messenger who is still relatively unknown TeleGuard He wants to ensure users have the greatest possible anonymity and thus does not require a phone number or email address when creating a profile. The app is GDPR compliant, but it does not have to provide any information to the European Union due to the server’s location in Switzerland. This makes the app suitable not only for private use, but also for school use. Data protection plays a particularly important role here. Messages and calls are encrypted using the SALSA 20 algorithm. Currently only club functionality offers any added value, as features such as search functionality or invitations are still missing.