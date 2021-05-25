Apple will likely bring a new MacBook Pro with the M1 chip

At WWDC 21, this year’s Apple Developers Conference, there is probably more than just software. The new MacBook Pro will also be launched with the M1 chip.
The basics are in brief
- On June 7th, he will hold the annual Apple Developer Conference with WWDC.
- This year, the hardware will also be shown at the software-focused event.
- Apple will likely introduce the new MacBook Pro with the M1 chip here.
In just under two weeks, that time will be all over again Apple maintains its traditions WWDC from. Every summer, the latest developments in operating systems and software from Cupertino are presented here. This year there should also be new devices to be examined at the developer conference.
WWDC 21 as the start date for the new MacBook Pro
Apple recently released a new promotional image For the eventWhich quickly caused discussions. For several reasons, many fans are skeptical of finding references to new MacBooks in the picture. Now John Prosser, who is often well-informed, has spoken out and confirmed the assumptions.
He was soon confirmed that there would be a new MacBook Pro at WWDC 21. Since then, he has not revealed any further details about the device, and Prosser is also silent about his source of the information.
The MacBook Pro with the M1 chip is very likely to be announced at the developer conference. Fans have been waiting for a professional release for a long time From the notebook with Apple Special therapist. Additionally, work on the M2 segment appears to have already begun.
