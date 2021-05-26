Panasonic showcases the Lumix GH5 II with Wireless Live Streaming

The Lumix GH5 was really perfect for video production. Panasonic is now improving various functions with the new Lumix GH5 II.
The basics are in brief
- There will soon be a successor to Panasonic’s Lumix GH5.
- The new Lumix GH5 II will be especially suitable for social media video makers.
- Wireless video streaming from your camera should be especially exciting here.
The new Panasonic Lumix GH5 II is visually indistinguishable from its predecessor. However, the new system camera should offer some interesting improvements, as Panasonic recently announced. This model should be too Return to video productionsEspecially in social media.
Panasonic Lumix GH5 II brings more features
As with the first form, iThe same sensor is in this camera 20 megapixels. However, thanks to the new coating, there should be fewer reflections. Apparently, the dynamic range has also been improved by the software.
Above all, this camera is geared towards videography, so there is the 4K resolution, that is, 4096 x 2160 pixels. The recording creates 60fps at 10-bit, which can also be output via HDMI.
Live broadcast completely without cables
The Lumix GH5 II also has several aces up its sleeve to increase the popularity of live streaming. Via the application located on smart phone The video can be streamed from the camera directly to social networks. Alternatively, this model also provides its own W-LAN connection. So it is able to stream in Full HD directly on RTMP or RTMPS platforms.
There are also subtle changes here, like Support for a larger one Batteries tray. The installed screen has shrunk from 3.5 to 3 inches, but it offers a higher resolution. The Panasonic Lumix GH5 II is slated to be launched next June in the equivalent of 1862 Franken In the trade Come.
