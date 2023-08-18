Planetary Research: There is a violent storm on Saturn

Posted on by Gilbert Cox

Most people are familiar with Jupiter’s stunning Great Red Spot, a storm about 10,000 miles in diameter that has roamed the surface for at least 200 years. But neighboring gas giant Saturn has not been spared storms that can be as big as Earth. This is what a new study showed in Science Advances magazine has been published.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *