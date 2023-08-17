New functionality to improve data protection

Homepage consumer

from: Christophe Jossmann

WhatsApp is improving security: in the future there will be a screen lock for the web version of the popular messenger.

Kassel – WhatsApp wants and should be more secure: the messenger’s web app now has a screen lock. The new feature is currently only available for WhatsApp web beta users and will block unauthorized access to the app. The screen lock function was first announced last year – and now it’s officially rolled out. Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg recently introduced a feature to make WhatsApp more secure.

After a “long testing period”: WhatsApp Web will have a blocking function in the future

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook parent company Meta, has announced that the upgrade will again be available to those who signed up for the beta program. “Last year we published an article about the screen lock option, which is a feature of WhatsApp Desktop Beta,” WhatsApp mentioned in a blog post.

“With this functionality, it was possible to protect the application from unauthorized access with a password. When we announced this feature, it was under development, so it was not ready for beta testing,” the developers added. After a “long testing period”, WhatsApp is now releasing this functionality to some beta testers.

With WhatsApp Web, you can chat on PC (avatar) © picture alliance / dpa / Marc Müller

WhatsApp users can check if the feature is already available by going to WhatsApp Settings and Privacy tab. There you can activate and deactivate the function.

WhatsApp increases security: “Keep conversations private”

Security for WhatsApp users is increased several times: not only is access to news feeds blocked, but push notifications are also disabled when the screen is locked. This is useful in open-plan offices, for example, because pop-ups from received messages are often visible to anyone who sees the screen.

“In our opinion, this definitely helps users keep their conversations confidential by enhancing privacy and preventing unauthorized users from viewing their personal information,” WhatsApp said. For non-beta test users, this feature will be available in the coming weeks.

Recently, there was a 120-day period on WhatsApp: all photos and chats can be deleted. (cgsc)