The next change to WhatsApp – the first details about the new functionality known

tz consumer

from: Lennart Schwenk

He presses Divides

WhatsApp improves usage on PC with new functionality. The SMS service is revamping its user interface. Planned changes at a glance.

MUNICH – WhatsApp users will soon be able to benefit from improved operation on PC, as WhatsApp is planning a change to improve the use of the service on PC. With the help of new functions and a modified user interface, which were announced at the beginning of the year.

The browser version of WhatsApp has been a bit confusing so far because it was originally developed for smartphones. The new sidebar now aims to change this and enable faster navigation. The introduction of this sidebar aims to improve the user interface of WhatsApp Web and thus significantly improve the ease of use.

The new beta version of WhatsApp 2.24.9.12 introduces many innovations © Imago Images

WhatsApp Web: This is how you use the SMS service on your computer

WhatsApp Web It can be used by all smartphone owners, regardless of operating system. To use WhatsApp on your computer in the browser, you do not need any separate program. All you have to do is follow the following steps:

Open the WhatsApp website in your browser. Scan the displayed QR code with your smartphone by selecting the “WhatsApp Web” menu item in the WhatsApp application. Hold your smartphone over the QR code until the connection is established. You can now use WhatsApp on your computer and smartphone and send messages.

What's new in WhatsApp Web: When will the update come?

It is expected that this innovation will be particularly welcomed by users who regularly use WhatsApp for business purposes, as it allows faster access to important functions.

the WhatsApp update 2.24.9.12 Aloud com.wabetaininfo It is currently only available to beta testers of the desktop version, but is expected to be available to all users after the testing phase. Experience has shown that it can be assumed that the new design will be rolled out to all users after the beta testing phase. (Syrian Pound)