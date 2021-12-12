Leak with new extension pictures

A new leak has surfaced with images of the upcoming expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The third expansion will be called “Dawn of Ragnarök” and will be released on March 10, 2022.
New information has been leaked about the upcoming expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. A Chinese website leaked this information. Accordingly, the next expansion should be called “Dawn of Ragnarök”, which is what happens Previous leaks equivalent. Publisher Ubisoft didn’t announce it until June Valhalla will have a second year with additional content And that it will also have a number of extensions.
The leak comes from a Chinese website
Ubisoft has yet to reveal anything official about the third expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In the Assassin’s Creed subreddit, the Leaked Chinese website, including photos chest. Since the images have a lot of spoiler potential, we want to leave them here with just one link for now. First of all, I would just like to say that the third expansion, “Dawn of Ragnarök”, should be released on March 10, 2022. Moreover, information about spoilers is now being followed, which is why action adventure fans should read with caution.
The “Dawn of Ragnarök” is set to expand into the nine realms of Scandinavian cosmology. Leaked screenshots show wondrous mounts, but also the fantastic landscapes of the nine worlds, as well as legendary characters such as Odin, dwarves, and fire giants. According to the leaked description, it should mark the most ambitious expansion in the series’ history. According to a recent rumor the new expansion Content for 40 hours to hand in.
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaAvailable worldwide on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.
