ESC 2024: Ollie Alexander finished 18th for Great Britain

Ollie Alexander represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. In Malmö, the singer, known for the band Years & Years, took 18th place with “Dizzy”.

Like the Dutchman who was eventually disqualified Joost Klein played Ollie Alexander at ESC 2024, who had already won in Germany. His 2015 single “King” with his band Years & Years reached number nine on the charts here and number one in his home country. Ollie Alexander was honored with several awards and announced his ESC nomination himself – on BBC Live’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Ollie Alexander wanted to be an actor

Oliver Alexander Thornton was born on July 15, 1990 in Harrogate, Northern England, which is Nicol’s home town. He won the ESC for Germany eight years ago. While still in school, Ollie Alexander acted in school plays, then studied performing arts and auditioned for serials. His career dream is to become an actor. His acting career began in 2008 with a role in a children’s television series. He most recently starred in the critically acclaimed miniseries It’s a Sin.

Years & Years: The band was founded in 2010

But it wasn’t just his acting – it was his voice too. At a party he met Michael Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen, with whom he founded Three Years & Years in 2010. They released successful albums and reached the charts with a few singles, particularly in the United Kingdom. The band also performed with other artists such as Jess Glynn, Pet Shop Boys and Elton John. In 2021, Goldsworthy and Turkmen left the band and Years & Years became Ollie Alexander’s solo project.

Ollie Alexander is available as a wax figure at “Madame Tussauds”.

However, now he doesn’t want to perform under the old band name. “I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right time to release music under my own name,” says Oli Alexander, who was recently immortalized as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds London. What he loves about ESC is “the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotions and comedy.” “

