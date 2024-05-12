May 13, 2024

ESC 2024: Ollie Alexander finished 18th for Great Britain

Jordan Lambert May 12, 2024 2 min read

Ollie Alexander

“Dizzy”, 2024 in Malmö (final) (18th place, 46 points including 46 jury points)

As of: May 12, 2024 3:17 am

Ollie Alexander represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. In Malmö, the singer, known for the band Years & Years, took 18th place with “Dizzy”.

Like the Dutchman who was eventually disqualified Joost Klein played Ollie Alexander at ESC 2024, who had already won in Germany. His 2015 single “King” with his band Years & Years reached number nine on the charts here and number one in his home country. Ollie Alexander was honored with several awards and announced his ESC nomination himself – on BBC Live’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Video: Great Britain (UK): Ollie Alexander – “Dizzy” | ESC Final 2024 (3 min)

Ollie Alexander wanted to be an actor

Oliver Alexander Thornton was born on July 15, 1990 in Harrogate, Northern England, which is Nicol’s home town. He won the ESC for Germany eight years ago. While still in school, Ollie Alexander acted in school plays, then studied performing arts and auditioned for serials. His career dream is to become an actor. His acting career began in 2008 with a role in a children’s television series. He most recently starred in the critically acclaimed miniseries It’s a Sin.

Years & Years: The band was founded in 2010

Years & Years at N-JOY Starshow 2016. © NDR Photo: Axel Herzig


Need years & years. In 2016 they will perform at the N-JOY star show in Hannover.

But it wasn’t just his acting – it was his voice too. At a party he met Michael Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen, with whom he founded Three Years & Years in 2010. They released successful albums and reached the charts with a few singles, particularly in the United Kingdom. The band also performed with other artists such as Jess Glynn, Pet Shop Boys and Elton John. In 2021, Goldsworthy and Turkmen left the band and Years & Years became Ollie Alexander’s solo project.

See also  Great Britain: Two-thirds of radio listeners use digital reception channels - Heart starts nationwide via 00s DAB | Radioweek

Ollie Alexander is available as a wax figure at “Madame Tussauds”.

However, now he doesn’t want to perform under the old band name. “I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right time to release music under my own name,” says Oli Alexander, who was recently immortalized as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds London. What he loves about ESC is “the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotions and comedy.” “

More info

England

Great Britain is one of the ESC’s “Big Five” countries and therefore always places in the final without qualifying for the semi-finals. Further

Ollie Alexander, Great Britain's ESC Act 2024. © Richie Tallboy Photo: Richie Tallboy

3 minutes

Olly Alexander will compete for Great Britain at ESC 2024 with “Dizzy”. Here is the official music video of the song. 3 minutes

Ollie Alexander on the ESC podium in Malmö. © EBU Photo: Alma Bengtsson

3 minutes

Ollie Alexander, who already had big hits with Years & Years and “King”, represents Great Britain. How far does a “tizzy” go in ESC? 3 minutes

This topic in the project:

First | Eurovision Song Contest | May 11, 2024 | 9:00 p.m

