May 13, 2024

The northern lights light up Germany’s night sky – Science

Faye Stephens May 12, 2024 2 min read

Göttingen/Offenbach (dpa) – Over the weekend, people in many regions of Germany had a rare opportunity to enjoy the colorful northern lights in the sky. A huge solar storm ensured that this natural phenomenon could be seen from Schleswig-Holstein to Bavaria on Saturday night and partly also the following night.

From the pink Alps to the purple wind turbines in Brandenburg to the dramatically illuminated Brocken in the Harz Mountains – the Northern Lights provided an impressive sight, as many photos on social media showed. The celestial spectacle was especially impressive from Friday to Saturday. The next night, it was actually necessary to be in a very dark place or use a camera to spot colored lights.

