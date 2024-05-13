May 13, 2024

Bremen students’ projects from science to sports

Faye Stephens May 13, 2024 2 min read

For the new Zisch edition, students worked in the areas of science, sports and training.

The school newspaper collection at the primary school on Nordstrasse in Walle took a closer look at the universe. In addition to scientific experiments in the fields of nature, technology and people, she experienced the additional exhibition “Reingefuchst – hands-on mathematics”. Your conclusion? The group reveals this in its article Zisch.

As part of the recycling theme, Year 8D from Neue Oberschule Gröpelingen found out what is sorted and processed at the Blokland recycling station and investigated recycling projects in which, for example, tires are turned into flip-flops.

The new Zisch edition is here.

Photo: wk

Young people in the 8th grade at the high school on Leibnizplatz in Neustadt dealt with sleep. Among other things, they spoke to a leading doctor about sleep disorders and asked people in the area about their sleep habits.

Two business apprentices from Bremen went to Malta and Copenhagen. The furniture maker and ceramics expert has done internships in other European countries within the EU Erasmus+ programme. They told the 7.4 class at Bremen-Ost comprehensive school in Osterholz-Tenvier about their experiences.

The essays from 8th grade at Hamburger Street High School in the eastern suburbs are also about successful women. They were able to attend a training session for the SV Werder Bundesliga women’s team and spoke to midfielder Julianne Wirtz about, among other things, salaries and her life as a professional footballer.

See also  You should know these six symptoms of shingles


INSURE NOW: We’ll give you 1 month of WK+ for free!

To the home page

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The northern lights light up Germany’s night sky – Science

May 12, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

The northern lights can be clearly seen over the Thuringian Forest

May 12, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

HOAXILLA: WildMics Special #177 – European Election Special #02

May 12, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

3 min read

His journey to London remains a complete mystery

May 13, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Bremen students’ projects from science to sports

May 13, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Ice Hockey World Cup: Canada wins without impressing – Kazakhstan gets off to a winning start

May 13, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

A company warns NASA against launching the “Starliner” with astronauts – “risk of disaster”

May 13, 2024 Gilbert Cox