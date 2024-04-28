Roberts Radio: New DAB+/Internet radio combination Stream 67L

British consumer electronics manufacturer Radio Robert It has added a new Internet/DAB+/FM radio to its portfolio with the Stream 67L model. This is the successor to the best-selling Stream67 and is available in three colors (high-gloss black, walnut and cherry).

Internet radio and various streaming options

Current 67L

Photo: Radio Roberts

There are over 10,000 radio stations and podcasts from around the world via the Frontier Nuvola internet portal (database: Airable). If there is no internet available, there is digital terrestrial radio reception via DAB+ and classic analogue broadcasting via FM. 30 stations can be saved for each wave band. Information in text and images can be accessed via the color display.

Other features include Bluetooth connectivity and several integrated streaming services (Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer). There's also a classic CD drive on board, but there's also a USB port for discs or hard drives (capable of playing MP3 and WMA files) and an auxiliary input for external sources. There is also a headphone jack.

Control volume individually

The sound can be adjusted individually thanks to the equalizer, and there is another setting option for bass and treble. Power is 2 x 10W (RMS) across the two built-in boxes. The table radio also has an alarm function with two adjustable timers. Can be woken up via radio or buzzer.

The Stream 67L is also capable of operating in multiple rooms and can be paired wirelessly with other radios or speakers. It can also be controlled remotely from a smartphone or tablet using the UNDOK app.

The radio is not exactly cheap and costs on average around 900 euros.

If you don't want to spend that much: we present an overview of ten affordable WiFi Internet radios for less than 75 euros.

advertisement:

More about streaming