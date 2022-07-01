MX vs ATV Legends Released, Trailer Released Here, Lots of Extras, Patch in the Works – News

ZoomMX vs. ATV LegendsAll PhotosSince Tuesday 28 June 2022 MX vs. ATV Legends And on video consoles (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One) and PC initially. The latest installment in the MX vs ATV franchise offers racing fans fast-paced racing around the coast in their favorite UTV or take control of the fastest two-wheeled machines and compete in brutal events.

MX vs ATV Legends features an immersive career mode, all-new massive open landscapes, and an unprecedented variety of vehicle and equipment customization. The complex physics system can be tried alone, in split screen mode or online with up to 16 players. In addition, MX vs ATV Legends will be released with the largest OEM vehicle DLC in the brand’s history.

To get in the mood for the game, offroad fans get a comprehensive 49-second overview with the release trailer for MX vs ATV Legends. Various vehicle packages are already available. According to the developer, the Pro Motocross Championship will be made available to everyone with a 2022 Track Pass on July 5th. The track trail includes the “13 Official Nationals 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championships, Official Pitches for Pro Rider, World Supercross Tour with 6 Supercross Tracks” and is scheduled to include a total of 22 tracks to be released this year.

Rainbow Studios has already released a small patch for the Xbox version to fix some issues. As you know, a major update is underway that will fix gameplay issues and bugs.

