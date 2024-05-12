Jones is thriving because of the increased responsibility in the England set-up

By Paul Edison

Amy Jones is the first to admit that she’s not the loudest voice in the locker room; England The wicket-keeper is thriving after being given greater responsibility.

Now 30-year-old, Jones has taken on a bigger role for England on the latest tour New Zealandwith the likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Schaefer-Brunt among the experienced players who missed the start of the series.

Despite her reserved nature, Jones has relished the opportunity, and is looking forward to building on it during England’s ongoing series against Pakistan.

“It’s really helped me personally,” said Jones, who was speaking at the launch of the Metro Bank Girls in Cricket Fund.

“I’m very quiet by nature and that kind of responsibility has helped me as a person, being able to share my opinions.

“I definitely felt a bigger sense of this big role. It’s something I want to do well and I want to be a teammate the girls can talk to openly about.”

“It all starts with us as a team off the pitch and how well we progress. “That social aspect is really important as a group, and then it’s about how you have honest conversations with the best intentions and develop that aspect of the relationship where you can talk and it’s all for the benefit of the team.”

Jones excelled for New Zealand, being named Player of the Series in the ODIs after scoring 190 runs in three innings as England won 2-1.

The Birmingham Phoenix star scored 37 at Edgbaston in Saturday’s opener against Pakistan and is keen to maintain that form as England attempt to play an entertaining brand of cricket.

The Metro Bank Girls in Cricket Fund focuses on recruiting, educating, supporting and celebrating the people who make girls’ club cricket happen. (Karen Youmans)

She added: “It’s a really exciting series. We had a great vacation after New Zealand and were able to think of a good tour for ourselves.

“I think we’ve put some things in place that we wanted to do as a group moving forward in all aspects of the game. In particular, the tempo that we want to play at, when we’re on the field, we want to bring energy and with the bat as well, run hard between the wickets.

“We want to take our level as a group to a higher level, and I think we’ve started that well in New Zealand. It’s something we’re looking to build on.”

“As players, it’s important to use the atmosphere positively. “You never want to feel overwhelmed but we’re used to playing in front of big crowds.”

