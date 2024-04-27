The disasters make a GOG release with a rollback patch a recommendation

The major disaster surrounding the next-gen update for Fallout 4, amounting to a moderate-sized disaster on both gaming PC and Steam Deck, makes the GOG version of the game, which, unlike the Steam version, has the restoration of the most basic functionality, a real recommendation for many players. The troubled ones in Bethesda's post-apocalyptic role-playing game.

Like the website Computer players According to reports, the GOG release could be a boon for players who are using a modded version of Fallout 4, as the undo feature implemented in GOG takes a step back from the time of the very controversial next-gen update with only a few clicks enabled. However, the Steam distribution platform makes it very difficult for players.

Download 22 GB repositories from SteamDB.

– Delete any new files added by the update.

Run Steam offline to play Fallout 4 without updates.

On the other hand, GOG's Galaxy client makes downgrading much easier. The undo function can be activated via the settings menu next to the games button Installation management → Configuration Activate accordingly by deactivating automatic updates.







As can be seen from the example of Cyberpunk 2077, you can then select the desired version and return the game to it again. A feature that may also look good on Steam and will certainly help many troubled Fallout players.

Fallout 4 next-gen update: “Bethesda has thrown community into the trash”

The next-gen update has turned into a real disaster not only for gaming PCs, but also for the Steam Deck laptop. Not only does performance sometimes drop dramatically and the game frequently crashes for inexplicable reasons, but most community mods are no longer compatible. Bethesda itself has so far remained silent on the subject.

Fallout 4: Next Gen Update takes “Steam Deck Verified” to the point of absurdity

Due to numerous negative reviews, the game's rating dropped from “Very Positive” to “Mostly Positive” for the first time today. Bethesda is currently losing a lot of credit with its fans and the Fallout community.

