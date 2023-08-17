WhatsApp allows photos to be sent in “HD quality”.

Photos and videos sent via WhatsApp are highly compressed so far. As a result, images received via WhatsApp are no longer suitable for accurate imaging in printed photo books. This is changing now, because in the future you will be able to send photos in “HD quality” via Messenger. This is done end-to-end encrypted, much like transmitting all messages in Messenger.

In the case of WhatsApp, “HD” means an image size between 9 and 16 megapixels. This corresponds to a resolution of 4K or higher, but the images are still compressed. As WhatsApp explains, Standard quality remains the default. This means that images will usually still be sent at a lower resolution. The messenger wants to make sure that photo sharing works quickly and reliably. So users should choose to send photos in high definition. Even then, if the recipient has a poor Internet connection, the image will initially arrive in standard quality. Only when the latter actively chooses the better quality does WhatsApp subsequently load the big picture.

The feature will be gradually rolled out worldwide starting immediately. Videos should also be sent in HD quality soon. Mark Zuckerberg announced the ability to send photos in HD quality on his Instagram broadcast channel. The Head of Meta has been announcing all the news from home there for quite some time.

Workaround for sending large images via WhatsApp

Until now, there was also a workaround to send photos in their original size via WhatsApp. You weren’t allowed to select an image from the media library, but had to go through document submission. So far, Messenger has not underestimated this content.



