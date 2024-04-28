Ireland is considering returning asylum seekers to Great Britain

Dublin: The Irish government is considering changing the law to deport asylum seekers from England. This was confirmed by a spokesman for Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris (Taoiseach), British news agency PA reported on Sunday.

Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin had previously complained of an increase in the number of asylum seekers entering the land from Northern Ireland, a part of the United Kingdom. There are no restrictions on the border to avoid re-igniting the decades-long conflict in Northern Ireland and disrupting the economy. According to Dublin, more than 80 percent of asylum seekers enter the country in Ireland. Martin partly blamed Britain's Rwanda policy for the recent uprising.

Parliament in London recently passed legislation to return people who entered the UK illegally to Rwanda without having their asylum claim examined. Instead, people have to apply for asylum there. There are no plans to return to Great Britain. Martin suspected people were now moving to Ireland for fear of being sent to Rwanda.

Deportees cannot simply be sent back if they are expected to be taken to Rwanda, as an Irish court recently upheld the case of two migrants who argued that the UK can no longer be considered a safe third country. The Dublin government now wants to make this possible again through legislation.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, hailed Irish concerns as evidence that his asylum deal with Rwanda was having the desired deterrent effect on migrants. “If people come to our country illegally and they know they can't stay, they're less likely to come,” Sunak told Sky News.