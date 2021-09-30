USA: Bishops welcome increase in food aid to those in need

US bishops commend the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) decision to increase the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for those in need.







The ministry wants to adapt the program to food prices and the requirements of a healthy diet. In this way, the assistance provided by SNAP “will greatly improve the lives of the millions of people who depend on it,” said Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, chair of the Commission on Internal Justice and Human Development. The program helps more than 42 million low-income Americans feed themselves, according to 2018 data. In practice, people categorized as eligible are credited with financial support that can only be used to buy food — excluding alcohol.

Critics have long complained that the show ultimately encourages obesity. In fact, SNAP subscribers often don’t have enough money to buy healthy foods that cost a bit more or the physical resources to cook balanced meals. The program review takes this criticism into account.

(Vatican News – GS)